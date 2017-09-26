Wal-Mart to give wide rollout to Facebook's Slack rival

Among a number of catalysts for Facebook (FB +1% ) stock today, Wal-Mart is set to give a huge boost to the company's Workplace communications tool with a systemwide rollout.

The tool, Facebook's rival to better-known Slack in the enterprise social networking space, has been deployed by more than 14,000 companies since piloting in 2015, Facebook says.

Now the country's largest private employer is deploying it in phases to a 2.3M-worker force after testing it at the corporate office in Bentonville, Ark.

IDC expects the enterprise social networking market space (with Facebook rivals including MSFT, JIVE and TEAM) to grow by 19% annually to $3.5B by 2019, though that is cut from earlier stronger forecasts.

