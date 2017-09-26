Mnuchin seeks dismissal of Exxon lawsuit over Russia sanctions fine

U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin files court papers in Texas denying claims by Exxon Mobil (XOM) that a $2M fine assessed against the company in July over violations of Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia was unconstitutional.

XOM allegedly signed legal documents in May 2014 related to oil and gas projects in Russia with Rosneft boss Igor Sechin, who is on Treasury’s list of sanctioned Russian nationals.

XOM challenged the penalty in its lawsuit, arguing the DoT’s interpretation of a 2014 executive order by former Pres. Obama was arbitrary and capricious.