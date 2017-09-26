In plus for Sprint/T-Mobile talks, FCC calls market competitive

Investors reading tea leaves looking for hopeful signs around a potential merger of Sprint (S +0.4% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +0.4% ) can take away a positive from the FCC's approval today of its finding that the wireless market has "effective competition."

A finding of an uncompetitive market might have presented a hurdle to combining the country's No. 3 and No. 4 carriers in order to present a tougher threat to top dogs AT&T (T -0.8% ) and Verizon (VZ -0.8% ).

But "most reasonable people see a fiercely competitive marketplace," says FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, pointing to aggressive price promotions as a factor, after the agency voted 3-2 to approve the finding.

The FCC put the brakes on a Sprint/T-Mobile combination in 2014, along with the Justice Department.

Dissenter Mignon Clyburn said the new report "takes a decidedly myopic view of the ecosystem, and instead focuses only on 'competition in the provision of mobile wireless services.' This is like a doctor looking at one organ and pronouncing a patient fit as a fiddle."