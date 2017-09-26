BofA JV lets about 10% of staff go - WSJ

Bank of America Merchant Services (NYSE:BAC) - operated in partnership with First Data since 2009 and employing 2.2K earlier this year - laid off about 250 workers last week, writes Rachael Louise Ensign.

A bank spokesman notes of the need to meet merchant expectations "in this increasingly digital era."

In 2013, BofA Merchant Services was ranked #1 by Visa and Mastercard purchase volume with $517B. While that grew to $546B last year, BofA slipped to #2 behind JPMorgan's Merchant Services, which had more than $800B.