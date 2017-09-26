Bombardier skies as much as 14% ahead of U.S. trade ruling

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) surges as much as 14% ahead of a preliminary ruling by the U.S. Commerce Department on Boeing’s (BA -0.1% ) complaint that the Canadian planemaker has been selling its CSeries jets in the U.S. at “absurdly low” prices while benefiting from unfair government subsidies.

Reuters reports Bombardier is seeking to close deals with Chinese airlines and is in talks with the country’s three biggest airlines.

Quebec Finance Minister Leitao is lashing out at Boeing as "behaving in a predatory way... clearly trying to drive Bombardier out of business."