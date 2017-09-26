ABC newscast ends year at No. 1 for first time in 21 years

ABC's World News Tonight (DIS -0.8% ) has closed out the outgoing TV season hanging on to its No. 1 slot among evening newscasts, finishing first for the first time in 21 years.

The program, anchored now by David Muir, averaged 8.25M viewers, ahead of 8.17M for NBC Nightly News (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and 6.56M for the CBS Evening News (CBS -3.1% ).

The last time ABC finished in first for the season, it was anchored by Peter Jennings. CBS is in transition with interim anchor Anthony Mason.

While evening newscasts aren't growing anymore, they are still in a flagship daypart reaching a collective 23M viewers per weeknight.

NBC, meanwhile, lauded its victory in the 25-54 age demographic.