Apple roundup: component costs won't hurt margins, Apple TV now on Amazon

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) 64GB iPhone 8 contains $247.51 worth of materials with a cost of $699 compared to $237.94 in materials for the 32GB iPhone 7 and a $649 price tag, according to HIS data.

The iPhone 8 Plus has $288.08 in components with a $799 price compared to the iPhone 7 Plus’ $270.88 in parts and $769 price.

The price increases help with Apple’s profits especially with the forthcoming premium iPhone X model, which can drive up margins on the product mix. Analysts expect gross margins across all Apple businesses to reach 38% in the upcoming quarters.

On the subject of iPhone components, China’s telecom authority confirms that the iPhone X will have 3GB of RAM and a 2,716mAh battery, which is physically larger than the one in the iPhone 8 Plus.

Rounding out the news, Apple TV appears on Amazon.com for the first time in two years after a long battle between the tech giants. The e-commerce site shows a listing for the 64GB Apple TV 4K but with a two-week ship time.

Previously: Sensor production issues for iPhone X; analyst expects X to boost profit margins (Sept. 26)