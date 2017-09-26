Lear cut to Neutral from Buy at Buckingham on valuation

Lear (LEA +0.1% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $175 price target at Buckingham Research, which sees only a 5% chance that the company will spin off its Electronic Systems business in the near term, and even if a spinoff does occur, any benefit is "already somewhat priced into shares."

The firm says the entire automotive production cycle is showing signs of peaking as the rate of growth in North America and globally is starting to abate; while LEA has the resources and management to show above average growth in a not-so-hot auto market, the stock's risk to reward profile is now balanced.

Buckingham stresses that the downgrade is due to valuation concerns and not a sign of coming poor earnings for Q3 or the full year.