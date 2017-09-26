Profit beat for Nike despite F/X pressure

Nike (NYSE:NKE) reports flat sale growth in FQ1 on a constant currency and reported basis.

Revenue by brand (ex-currency): Nike +2% to $8.6B, Converse -16% to $483M.

North America footwear sales fell 3% during the quarter, while North America apparel sales were down 1%.

Sales in for the Greater China business were up 12% on a constant currency basis.

Gross margin -180 bps Y/Y to 43.7% vs. 44.6% consensus, chiefly due to unfavorable F/X rates.

SG&A expenses were down 1% Y/Y to $2.9B.

"Looking ahead to the rest of fiscal 2018, we will ignite NIKE’s next horizon of global growth through the strength of our brand, the power of our innovative products and the most personal, digitally-connected experiences in our industry," says CEO Mark Parker.

A reminder that Nike no longer issues futures orders guidance, once a staple of Nike earnings reports.

Previously: Nike beats by $0.09, misses on revenue (Sept. 26)