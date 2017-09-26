U.S. Steel says no decision made on sale of Slovak unit

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) says “no decisions have been made at this time” in response to questions seeking clarity on the status of a reported $1.4B sale of its Kosice unit in Slovakia.

The company says it has “received multiple expressions of interest in U. S. Steel Kosice and holds a fiduciary responsibility to its shareholders to investigate every opportunity to improve the business."

A local newspaper reported that U.S. Steel agreed to sell the unit to China’s Hesteel, without citing where it got the information.

Source: Bloomberg First Word