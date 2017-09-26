DirecTV allowing NFL refunds around player protests

The weekend of NFL player protests may have opened a new level of business fallout as DirecTV (T -1% ) is allowing at least some customers to get refunds from its Sunday Ticket football package, if they cite the protests as the reason for cancellation.

DirecTV generally doesn't give refunds after the season starts, but it's making an exception amid heavy public coverage of the protests, now fueled by tweets and speeches from President Trump.

The Sunday Ticket package (costing around $280 per season) earns the NFL $1.5B a year in licensing and is a big draw for DirecTV.

