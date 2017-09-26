Micron Technology +2% after Q4, guidance beats on strong DRAM and NAND

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares are up 2% aftermarket following Q4 beats on strong NAND and DRAM performance and guidance that exceeds consensus estimates.

Q1 guidance: $6.1B to $6.5B (consensus:$6.06B); gross margin, 50% to 54%; operating expenses, $575M to $625M; operating income, $2.65B to $2.85B; EPS, $2.09 to $2.23 (consensus: $1.85).

Unit sales: Compute & Networking, $2.85B (+128% Y/Y); Mobile, $1.18B (+ 76%); Storage, $1.3B (+72%); Embedded, $827M (+61%).

DRAM sales volumes were up 5% on the year and average selling prices were up 8%. DRAM represented 66% of total Micron revenue in Q4 with Server DRAM making up the highest percentage at 30%. The company expects DRAM industry supply bit growth of 20% in both CY17 and CY18 due to moderate undersupplies.

NAND revenue presented 30% of total sales with sales volumes up 3% and ASPs up 5%. SSD, Mobile, and Automotive, Industrial, and Other tied at 20% shares of the NAND sales. Micron expects NAND sales to grow in the high 30% range in CY17 and nearly 50% growth in CY18 due to constricted supplies and booming demand.

Financials: Gross margin was 51% compared to 18.6% in last year’s quarter. Operating income was $2.5B and operating expenses totaled $610M. SG&A spending was up 25% to $193M while R&D spending rose 9% to $447M. Micron ended the quarter with $5.4B in cash and equivalents.

