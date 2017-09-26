Tech enjoys modest bounce but broader market finishes flat

Stocks ended mixed as a modest rebound in the tech sector (+0.4%) from yesterday's sharp losses failed to carry over to the broader market.

Apple, the tech sector's top component by market cap, remained strong throughout the day, ending its four-session losing streak with a 1.7% gain, while Red Hat roared ahead 4.1% after beating both top and bottom line estimates and issuing upbeat guidance.

In D.C., the Senate will not vote on the Cassidy-Graham health care bill after failing to garner enough Republican support.

Fed Chair Yellen in a speech today defended a gradual path of rate hikes despite continued uncertainty in inflation; her comments did not move either the equities or Treasury markets.

U.S. Treasury prices ticked lower, sending the benchmark 10-year yield up by a basis point to 2.23% while the two-year yield added 2 bps to 1.44%.

U.S. crude oil settled -0.7% to $51.88/bbl, pulling back from yesterday's five-month highs.