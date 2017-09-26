Twitter's latest tweak: Doubling tweet sizes

Twitter (TWTR -2.3% ) -- fighting a tough battle with Facebook (FB +0.8% ) for hearts and minds of social-media users -- is tweaking another part of its interface that some considered a handicap in that fight, by stretching its venerable 140-character tweet limit.

The company is expanding tweets to 280 characters, double the original size, starting with a subset of users.

Twitter had hinted at the change before, and it's the latest in a series of mild interface tweaks that come even as company critics urge stronger changes amid criticism of violent and harassing content on the platform.

But the 140-character limit (itself a vestige of early phone texting limits) had come to signify a hurdle in drawing users from competing platforms who weren't used to hitting a wall in putting their thoughts online.