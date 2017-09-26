T-Mobile buying rest of Iowa Wireless

T-Mobile (TMUS +0.2% ) is expanding its Midwest footprint with a small transaction to take over the rest of Iowa Wireless from Aureon.

Terms weren't disclosed, but T-Mobile is getting full ownership of a provider with 103 full-service stores and authorized dealers serving about 75,000 customers in Iowa, western Illinois and eastern Nebraska.

T-Mobile will expand its LTE coverage in Iowa this year as well as invest and build out its 600 MHz coverage for the future.

It's expecting to have 17,000 branded locations countrywide by the end of this year.