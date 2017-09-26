Proposed coal export terminal denied key permit by Washington state

Washington state rejects a water quality permit needed for the proposed Millennium Coal Terminal to export coal to Asia because of environmental concerns, a blow to companies such as Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) and Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) seeking to sell Wyoming and Montana coal to Asian markets.

The state's Department of Ecology says it rejected the key permit because the proposed facility near the Longview, Wash., would have caused "significant and unavoidable harm" to the environment.

Environmentalists, tribes and others have fiercely opposed the project, which could increase U.S. exports of coal by 40% (NYSEARCA:KOL).

Millennium is owned by mining-focused P-E firm Resource Capital Funds.