Westlake Chemical Partners buys added stake in Westlake OpCo for $229M

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) -8.3% AH after agreeing to acquire an additional 5% limited partner interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo for ~$229M, raising its stake to 18.3%.

OpCo’s assets include three ethylene production facilities with total annual capacity of ~3.7B lbs. and a 200-mile ethylene pipeline, and the company sells 95% of its ethylene production to Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) under a long-term supply agreement.

To help fund the deal, WLKP commences a 4.5M-unit public offering, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 675K common units.