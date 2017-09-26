After two-month decline, UBS bumps Discovery to Neutral

UBS has taken its Sell rating off Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA), but with something less than bullishness.

The firm has upgraded shares to Neutral, citing a more balanced risk profile (and shares have declined 19.4% over the past two months). But analyst Doug Mitchelson is trimming estimates and his price target on shares (to $23, from $25; shares closed today at $21.28).

He points to a number of potential positive catalysts, however, including getting carriage in new or existing V-MVPD services; a popular launch to the sports-free over-the-top bundle it's joining (though he's doubtful); Eurosport's OTT offering taking off; or sustained improvement in U.S. TV ratings.