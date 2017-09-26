Fortum launches $9.5B bid for Uniper after securing E.ON stake

Finnish power utility Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF) says it has launched an €8.05B ($9.5B) takeover offer for Uniper (OTC:UNPRF) after securing an agreement from E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY), the German utility’s biggest shareholder and former parent company.

Uniper’s management is against the deal but E.ON, which fully owned Uniper until last year, has signed an agreement with Fortum to tender its 46.7% stake, worth €3.8B, early next year.

Fortum, which is offering €22/share, would be obliged under German takeover rules to launch a bid if it acquires E.ON’s stake as it would then own more than 30% of Uniper.