Comcast appealing patent win damages from Sprint

Comcast (CMCSA -0.3% ) is pressing for more damages in a patent case it won against Sprint (S +0.9% ) where the cableco had hoped to receive $153M in damages, but received just $1.5M.

Comcast had bought a text messaging patent from Nokia and sued Sprint in 2012, saying the wireless company violated the patent with its wireless picture mail and mobile email.

It won, but the award was based on the price of the patent before it was bought from Nokia.

Comcast has charged Sprint with "rampant" infringement, covering more than 2.66 trillion text messages.