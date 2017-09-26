U.S. slaps tariffs on Bombardier jets, ruling in favor of Boeing

The U.S. Commerce Department moves to impose tariffs of as much as 219% on Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) CSeries jetliners, ruling in favor of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) complaint that claimed its Canadian rival has been receiving unfair government subsidies.

Bombardier has sold aircraft to U.S. carriers for decades, but Boeing’s complaint followed a multibillion-dollar deal struck between Bombardier and Delta Air Lines for 75 CSeries jets.

The Trump administration had not taken an official position on the matter, but Canadian and British leaders have publicly argued against imposing tariffs.

The exact amount of any new duties may not be finalized until early next year, and Canada could pursue a case against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization.