Summer standby 'America's Got Talent' gives NBC another win

NBC (CMCSA -0.3% ) closed out summer with another prime-time ratings win on the back of its seasonal hit America's Got Talent, though the return of fall TV likely means a return to form for usual September-to-May leader CBS (CBS -3.5% ).

The Peacock network drew 7.8M viewers in prime time, ahead of 6.2M for CBS, 4.2M for ABC (DIS -0.9% ) and 2.7M for Fox (FOX -0.7% , FOXA -0.6% ). Just behind them were Univision (Pending:UVN) with 1.6M and Telemundo with 1.4M on average.

On cable, meanwhile, ESPN (NYSE:DIS) rode sports to top usual leader Fox News, with 2.48M prime-time viewers on average to Fox News' 2.08M, MSNBC's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) 1.62M, USA Network's (CMCSA) 1.5M and HGTV's (SNI -0.2% ) 1.24M.

With the dust settling a bit on football figures (if not the NFL controversy itself), pro football ratings are down 11% Y/Y, Nielsen says: 15.77M viewers on average for the first three weeks of the season, vs. 17.63M last year.

In individual programs, NBC logged the top two with 17.48M viewers for its broadcast of the Oakland-Washington game and 15.64M for its Wednesday broadcast of America's Got Talent; No. 3 was 60 Minutes for CBS with 14.83M; No. 4 was the Tuesday broadcast of AGT with 14.7M; and No. 5 was NBC's Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick with 13.78M.

