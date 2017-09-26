Ubiquiti Networks slips during eventful investor-day defense

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) shares declined during today's investor day presentation to finish 2.9% lower , as CEO/Chairman Robert Pera faced questions about the company's governance and on recent claims from short-sellers.

Why doesn't the company have an official chief financial officer? "Maybe I should have just called [Kevin Radigan] CFO so everybody would shut up,” Pera said about his chief accounting officer. “CAO, CFO, whatever you want to call it, he’s in charge of the finances, he signs the books."

Buybacks of a depressed stock at "fractions of a dollar" are good for the company and helps a "long-term goal of increasing EPS," he says.

The stock had hit an all-time high after earnings Aug. 3 and built on that over the next few weeks, but shares slid a week ago after a Citron Research short report calling the company a fraud.

Citron (an SA contributor) this morning posted a series of questions for the investor day, saying "This story is far from over and probably just getting started." Among those: Questions about the slow growth of cash balances, and "Accepting that the company has a misunderstood business model, do you plan on breaking out products and segments so the Street can have more clarity into your business and understand where the margins are being generated?"

Speaking to some of company's structural changes, Pera said today “The inventory centers were a step in the right direction ... I don’t think our operations in general have been very good.”