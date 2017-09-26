Gaining on S&P index changes: SIX, STL, KEM

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is up 3.1% after hours on word that it's moving into the S&P MidCap 400, there to replace Parexel International (NASDAQ:PRXL), which is set to be acquired by Pamplona Capital Management.

In other after-hours moves tied to index changes, Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) -- currently part of the SmallCap 600 -- head up to the MidCap 400, trading places with Oil States International (NYSE:OIS), which S&P says is now more representative of the small-cap space. STL is up 1% after hours.

Meanwhile, Kemet (NYSE:KEM) is up 4.6% in late trading as it's going into the SmallCap 600 to replace Astoria Financial (NYSE:AF), which is being acquired by Sterling Bancorp.

All moves are effective prior to the open on Monday.