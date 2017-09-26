Eni boosts resource potential offshore Mexico

Eni (E -0.1% ) increases its estimate of potential resources in place offshore Mexico in the Bay of Campeche after its Mizton-2 well hit 607 ft. of net oil pay in the Orca formation.

Eni now estimates the Mizton Field, part of the company's Contractual Area 1 development plan in which it holds a 100% interest, has ~350M boe in place.

Eni also says it is preparing a development plan for Phase 1 of the offshore Amoca Field, with start-up expected in 2019, and has signed three new exploration and production licenses in the area.