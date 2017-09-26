Bloomberg: Hurricane Maria hampers east coast refineries

At least two U.S. east coast refineries are making less gasoline and diesel as rough Atlantic seas disrupt the transfer of crude oil from ships to barges for delivery to the facilities, Bloomberg reports, as large swells generated by Hurricane Maria have been affecting most of the east coast.

Philadelphia Energy Solutions, which operates the largest oil refining complex serving the New York Harbor market, is said to have cut rates by ~20%, according to the report, and Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL) Monroe Trainer in Pennsylvania reportedly ran out of crude and had to put its crude units into circulation limbo, heated but not processing.

“Product prices are rallying in response to refinery run cuts on the East Coast, which will result in lower product availability in the short term,” Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, tells Bloomberg.

Philadelphia Energy Solutions is a joint venture of Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) and Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP).