South Carolina AG calls for criminal probe of Scana's canceled nuclear project

South Carolina Attorney General Wilson calls for a criminal probe into Scana’s (SCG -1.3% ) handling of the canceled V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project.

“Our citizens have paid billions of dollars and got absolutely nothing from it but a money pit,” Wilson says, as he also questions the state law that allows utilities to recover the costs of unfinished or abandoned power plants.

The announcements follows last week's disclosure that the U.S. Attorney’s office in South Carolina is carrying out a grand jury probe of state-owned utility Santee Cooper, SCG's partner in V.C. Summer.