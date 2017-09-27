Hartford rating sinks deeper into junk

Moody's and S&P Global have downgraded Hartford further into junk status, citing an increased likelihood of default as early as November.

It comes a day after the city's bond insurers said they were open to debt restructuring.

Hartford has roughly $530M of outstanding debt, much of which is insured by Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) and Build America Mutual Assurance Company.

ETFs: MUB, NVG, NEA, IIM, NUV, NAD, PML, NZF, PMF, LEO, PMX, VMO, EVN, KTF, BFK, PZA, AFB, VGM, DSM, EIM, NXP, BLE, IQI, XMPT, PMM, VKI, VKQ, BKN, MYD, MVF, TFI, MUA, MYI, MVT, PMO