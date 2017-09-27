Ireland best at feeding its people

Due to concerns about agricultural research spending and government policy trends, the U.S. for the first time has dropped from the top spot in a global ranking of how well countries can feed their own people

Ireland is now the most "food-secure" nation, improving its affordability, availability and quality, according to the sixth annual Global Food Security Index.

ETFs: DBA, JO, CORN, WEAT, NIB, SOYB, JJG, RJA, SGG, COW, BAL, CAFE, CHOC, CANE, DAG, IRL, EIRL, JJA, GRU, AGA, SGAR, WEET, FUD, CTNN, AGF, USAG, TAGS, UAG, JJS, ADZ, UBC, LSTK, DIRT, GRWN