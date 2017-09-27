Macron calls for deeper EU cooperation

French President Emmanuel Macron has laid out his plan for a stronger EU, urging leaders to "be bold" against the threat of populism.

"At the beginning of the next decade, Europe must have a joint intervention force, a common defense budget and a joint doctrine for action," he declared at Sorbonne University.

Macron also said a common Finance Minister would make the eurozone stronger.

ETFs: EWG, EWP, EWI, DAX, EPOL, EWD, GF, EWQ, PLND, EIRL, DXGE, IRL, DBGR, GREK, EWO, HEWG, PGAL, EWN, EWK, EDEN, EWGS, EFNL, FGM, QDEU, QESP, HEWI, HEWP, DBSP, DBIT