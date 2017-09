President Trump has urged people in Catalonia to remain "united" with the rest of Spain during his meeting with the country's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy at the White House.

While the referendum is set to take place on Oct. 1, Madrid has dubbed the measure unconstitutional and declared it illegal.

Rajoy also hopes the region will "go back to common sense and put an end to this whole story."

