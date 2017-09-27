California weighs ban on polluting vehicles

The internal combustion engine's days may be numbered in California, where officials are mulling whether a ban on polluting vehicles is needed to achieve long-term targets for cleaner air.

Governor Jerry Brown has expressed interest in barring the sales, according to Mary Nichols, chairman of the California Air Resources Board.

The step by the state would follow similar goals made by China, France and the U.K.

