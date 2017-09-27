Elbit Systems awarded ~$300M contract

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was awarded a three-year contract worth ~$300M, for the supply of command and control systems to a customer in Asia-Pacific.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented: "We are proud to be selected to provide a command and control solution, which is based on Elbit Systems' cutting-edge technologies and operational experience. We are considered as one of the world's leaders in the command and control field and we trust that other customers will follow this Asia-Pacific customer."

Press Release