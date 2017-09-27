Tarena International signs strategic partnership agreement with Ping An

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) signed a strategic partnership agreement with Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China, Ltd., Beijing Branch to provide Ping An Safe Employment Education Insurance to Tarena's students.

"Ping An Safe Employment Education Insurance is an innovative solution to lower the financial risks for our students," said Shaoyun Han, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Tarena." Through our strategic partnership with Ping An, we seek to enable our students to receive professional training with lower risk and find their ideal jobs in a more secured way. Looking ahead, Tarena will continue to explore effective teaching models, introduce creative education methods and promote job placement services to help Chinese youngsters achieve better employment prospects and career development."

"Ping An is very pleased to cooperate with Tarena, a leading brand in China with best in class professional education services," said Jiangtao Wang, Deputy General Manager at Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China, Ltd., Beijing Branch. "During the past 15 years, Tarena has helped more than 438,000 students achieve their career dream. Based on its innovative dual teacher model and outstanding career services, Tarena students' six months post-graduation job placement rate is above 90%. We are confident in Tarena's teaching quality and students' strong competitiveness in the job market."

