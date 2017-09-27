Glaxo's Benlysta OK'd in Japan

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approves GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) Benlysta (belimumab) for the treatment of adults with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) who do not respond adequately to existing therapies. The product will be available in both IV and subcutaneous formulations.

The FDA approved Benlysta in March 2011 followed by approval in Europe in July 2011. It is the only drug approved in the last 50 years to treat SLE.

Previously: Glaxo's Benlysta effective in long-term control of SLE (Nov. 16, 2016)