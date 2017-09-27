Adidas places indicted employee on leave

Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY, [[ADDDF) executive James Gatto has been put on leave by the German company after being indicted yesterday in a major college basketball scandal.

Gatto, who works out of the Adidas North American headquarters in Portland, is the head of global sports marketing.

Shares of Adidas have recovered a bit from yesterday's swoon, up 1% in Frankfurt trading. Warburg Pincus notes that yesteday's report from Nike didn't show any pockets of concern for Adidas.

