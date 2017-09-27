AbbVie's Maviret OK'd in Japan

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approves AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) MAVIRET (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) for the treatment of adults with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection across all major genotypes (1 - 6).

The company says MAVIRET is the only eight-week treatment option for HCV-1 and HCV-2 patients without cirrhosis who have not been previously treated with a direct-acting antiviral, including those with chronic kidney disease. This population of patients represents the majority of HCV-positive Japanese.

MAVIRET is administered over 12 weeks for HCV genotypes 3 - 6, those with compensated cirrhosis and those with limited treatment options.

About 2M Japanese are HCV-positive, 97% genotypes 1 and 2.

