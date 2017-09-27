Futures inch up with focus on tax reform

U.S. stock index futures are ticking higher, up about 0.1%-0.2% , as investors await details of U.S. tax reform from the Trump administration.

It is said to have four "very crucial principles," including making the tax code fairer and simpler, cutting taxes for the middle class, lowering the tax rate for businesses and luring offshore investments back into the country.

Oil is up 0.1% at $51.95/bbl, gold is 0.7% lower at $1292/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 6 bps to 2.29%.

