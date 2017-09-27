Verona Pharma's COPD candidate RPL554 shows positive action in early-stage PK study

Results from a pharmacokinetic study showed Verona Pharma plc's (NASDAQ:VRNA) inhaled RPL554 is a suitable route of administration for patients with respiratory disorders, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The study, in 12 healthy volunteers, demonstrated that only 10.4% of the inhaled dose entered the bloodstream via the GI tract, consistent with optimal inhaled delivery of the medication.

RPL554, a dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, is designed as an anti-inflammatory agent as well as a bronchodilator. It is being developed for the maintenance treatment of COPD and cystic fibrosis.