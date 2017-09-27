FT: London transport official questioned Uber's tax practices

Financial Times reports that Uber’s (Private:UBER) problem with London transportation authorities extend to concerns about how the company pays taxes.

A board member of Transport for London questioned the fact that Uber doesn’t pay value-added tax on fares.

Though taxation isn’t normally a TfL issue, board member Michael Liebreich wrote that the tax matter was “relevant to Uber’s relicensing” in an email obtained by FT.

Uber avoids the UK’s 20% value-added tax by booking rides in the region through a Dutch subsidiary.

The TfL didn’t list the tax issue as a reason to revoke Uber’s license but the avoided tax, while not uncommon, likely didn’t help Uber in its cause.

In a separate case, Uber appears before a UK tribunal today to argue its drivers classify as self-employed rather than workers, who have more legal rights to benefits.

