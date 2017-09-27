PSA Group to develop pickup with Chinese JV partner

PSA Group (OTCPK:PEUGF, OTCPK:PUGOY) announces that it will develop a new pickup truck with Chinese joint venture partner Changan Automobile.

The pickup will be the first vehicle produced under a cooperation agreement signed by the JV partners in June.

The pickup is expected to be sold globally by 2020.

"This new product, which is complementary to the Peugeot pick-up recently launched in Africa, is in line with the core model strategy of Groupe PSA and will support our come back on this growing market segment," says PSA exec Patrice Lucas.

PSA press release