Zosano provides patent application update; shares ahead 9% premarket

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) receives official written notification of an Office action from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) regarding its patent application 15/438,455 “Method of rapidly achieving therapeutic concentrations of triptans for treatment of migraines" related to lead candidat M207.

The outcome of these ongoing discussions remains uncertain. The Company may not be able to address the questions raised by the USPTO and therefore the patent application may not be issued in its current form or in revised version.

The new patent, if issued, will extend protection through 2037. Its existing patent, U.S. No. 9,421,351, covers M207 through 2027.