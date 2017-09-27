Cascadian's tucatinib an Orphan Drug in U.S. for HER2+ CRC; shares ahead 7% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Cascadian Therapeutics (NYSE:CASC) is up 7% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug status for Phase 2-stage tucatinib for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC).

The primary endpoint of the Phase 2 study, MOUNTAINEER, is objective response rate. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is June 2019.

Tucatinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is highly selective for HER2 without significantly inhibiting EGFR which causes unwanted side effects.