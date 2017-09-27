WSJ details 3D sensor delays for iPhone X

The Wall Street Journal has more details about the 3D sensor issues causing last-minute delays in Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone X production.

The issues trace back to correlated parts nicknamed Romeo and Juliet that form a part of the facial recognition system that’s based on 3D sensor technology.

Romeo has a dot projector that beams 30K infrared dots across the user’s face while Juliet has the infrared camera to read the pattern Romeo creates.

Romeo modules have taken more time to assemble than Juliet, which has created a supply imbalance that could push the initial availability of the iPhone X even lower than previously expected due to OLED manufacturing delays.

The phones can’t ship without Romeo and Juliet because the iPhone X already lacks Touch ID because of problems integrating the fingerprint sensor into the OLED panel.

Previously: Sensor production issues for iPhone X; analyst expects X to boost profit margins (Sept. 26)