Bombardier news roundup post-tariff ruling

Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) EUR-denominated bonds due in 2021 have declined the most in more than two years after the U.S. imposed import duties of 219% on the company’s C-series plane.

Shares of Alten (OTC:ABLGF), Trelleborg (OTCPK:TBABF), Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY) and Zodiac Aerospace (OTCPK:ZODFY) may be active following the ruling by the U.S. Commerce Department.

The U.K. government is warning that Boeing's (NYSE:BA) trade dispute with Bombardier "could jeopardize" its defense contracts.

Bombardier statement: "The magnitude of the proposed duty is absurd and divorced from the reality about the financing of multibillion-dollar aircraft programs."

