Australia will not impose export curbs on east coast LNG producers

Australia will hold back from imposing curbs on exports of liquefied natural gas after producers agreed to put more gas into the domestic market to ease energy shortages on the east coast, Prime Minister Turnbull says.

The agreement follows six months of government pressure on LNG producers, led by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Origin Energy (OTCPK:OGFGF) and Santos (OTCPK:STOSF), who have been blamed for sapping the local market of gas and driving up prices.

Turnbull says the companies promised to fill a supply shortage estimated by the Australian Energy Market Operator at up to 107 petajoules in 2018 and 102 petajoules in 2019.

Australia, the world's no. 2 exporter of LNG, has suffered from blackouts in recent years when energy demand soared and generators were unable to find enough gas to maintain electricity supply.