Overstock.com announces blockchain JV move

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) subsidiary tZERO announces that it will launch an alternative trading system with joint venture partners RenGen and Argon Group.

The company says the trading system will transform the trading of ICO security tokens in compliance with SEC and FINRA regulations.

Overstock notes that the emerging asset class of blockchain-based digital tokens has raised more than $2B so far this year.

“With ICO blockchain offerings surpassing traditional early stage VC funding and U.S. regulators seeking legitimate venues to support security token offerings, with this JV tZERO continues to maintain its leading edge in blockchain financial technology,” says Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne.

OSTK +1.92% premarket to $23.90.

Source: Press Release