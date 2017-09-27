Digitimes: AMD launching new Ryzen processors in February

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) tells motherboard manufacturing partners that it plans to launch a 12nm upgrade version of its Ryzen processors in February 2018, according to Digitimes sources.

The company will first release CPUs codenamed Pinnacle 7 with a mid-range Pinnacle 5 and budget-friendly Pinnacle 3 following in March. A low-power version will arrive the next month with an enterprise version coming in May.

The 400-series chipsets corresponding to the processors will become available in March.

GlobalFoundries will produce the Ryzen processors using 12nm low-power process technology.