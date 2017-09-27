Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Zealand Pharma (Pending:ZEAL) initiated with Buy rating by Goldman Sachs.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) initiated with Hold rating by Needham citing slower core spine organic growth and overly bullish consensus estimates for 2018.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) initiated with Buy rating and $28 (75% upside) price target by Mizuho Securities.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (35% upside) price target by Mizuho.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) upgraded to Outperform with a $6.50 (58% upside) price target by Raymond James. Shares are up 8% premarket on light volume.

Calyxt (Pending:CLXT) downgraded to Neutral by Citigroup.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) downgraded to Market Perform by Raymond James.

Source: Bloomberg