Jacobs receives contract from Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) received an engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCmV) services contract for the new Ferring Pharmaceuticals research and development headquarters, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Jacobs was selected for this project phase following the successful completion of the conceptual study and basic engineering design.

“Our clients turn to Jacobs because we provide the biopharmaceutical labs and corporate building expertise they need, as well as end-to-end solutions for delivering their facility to completion,” said Jacobs Buildings & Infrastructure and Industrial President Bob Pragada.

